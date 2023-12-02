Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Equinix by 1.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in Equinix by 56.5% in the second quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 78,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,901,000 after acquiring an additional 28,514 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in Equinix by 7.0% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $645,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $824.42 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $640.92 and a 1 year high of $824.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 88.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $748.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $761.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,297 shares of company stock worth $4,651,579 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.00.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

