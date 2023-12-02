Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,346 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,971,000 after buying an additional 1,613,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after buying an additional 483,965 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,156,000 after buying an additional 362,407 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after buying an additional 1,702,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,305,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,586,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SIX opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 2.12. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIX

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.