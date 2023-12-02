Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 83.3% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.15.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

