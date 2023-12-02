Glenview Trust Co Sells 17 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,167.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG traded up $31.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,233.83. 215,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,424. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,982.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1,993.18. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,239.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.