Glenview Trust Co Raises Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,727,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $78,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after acquiring an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SWK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -240.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -830.75%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

