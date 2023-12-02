Glenview Trust Co Purchases 4,000 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 186.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in CF Industries by 99.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

CF stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,364,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,623. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $108.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average of $76.55. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.88%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.