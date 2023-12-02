Glenview Trust Co Purchases 2,852 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 240.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $130,228,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.60. 6,700,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,809,270. The company has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

