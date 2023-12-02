Glenview Trust Co Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.80. 9,284,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,948,328. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.