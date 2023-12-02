Glenview Trust Co Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,188,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,951,000 after acquiring an additional 194,936 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,688,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.45. The stock had a trading volume of 390,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,989. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

