Glenview Trust Co Buys 592 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.15.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,266,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.07. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

