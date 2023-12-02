Glenview Trust Co Acquires 1,082 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,152,211,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,169,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,034,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,489,314,000 after acquiring an additional 225,065 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,084,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,807,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. 12,806,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,621,362. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

