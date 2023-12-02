Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes $338,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,420 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Ossiam grew its holdings in NetApp by 723.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,405 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in NetApp by 95.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,351,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $103,245,000 after buying an additional 658,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,393,643,000 after buying an additional 147,330 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 47,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 896,339 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $68,536,000 after acquiring an additional 312,207 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 5,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $442,269.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NetApp

NetApp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $91.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.