Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GMAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Genmab A/S from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $757.00.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

GMAB stock opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

