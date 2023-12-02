Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Gaia Stock Performance
NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Gaia
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 1,087.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
