Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Gaia Stock Performance

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Gaia

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

In other news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy acquired 100,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,975,061 shares in the company, valued at $16,132,664.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 106,000 shares of company stock worth $284,780. Company insiders own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 1,087.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Featured Articles

