Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $89.46 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.27.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

