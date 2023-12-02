Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.19.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 4.4 %

LULU opened at $466.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $467.63.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

