Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,793 shares of company stock worth $2,895,054. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.1 %

Fortinet stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

