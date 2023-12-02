Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $607,000 Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDG opened at $970.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $890.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $868.83. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $599.42 and a twelve month high of $1,013.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.71.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,791 shares of company stock valued at $98,841,819 over the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

