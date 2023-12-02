Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $497,000 Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $132,163,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,812,000 after buying an additional 354,807 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $401.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

