Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,485,030,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 400.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,492,000 after buying an additional 7,708,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amphenol by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $92.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $92.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.