Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 249 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $673,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 216,100 shares in the company, valued at $41,594,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $673,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 216,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,594,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,695.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,475 shares of company stock valued at $32,883,669 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $216.64 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $223.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.