Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 217 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.3 %

ECL stock opened at $192.40 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $193.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.00 and its 200-day moving average is $177.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.