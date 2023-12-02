Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 233 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 4.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Hess by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

HES opened at $141.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.46. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

