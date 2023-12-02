Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

