Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stock Holdings Increased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Fluor were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 46.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2,324.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 798.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

FLR traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

