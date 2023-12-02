First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.
FCNCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,520.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,625.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.2 %
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 171.13 EPS for the current year.
First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.86%.
Insider Activity
In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.