Financial Survey: United Maritime (USEA) versus Its Rivals

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) is one of 30 public companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare United Maritime to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Maritime and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get United Maritime alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $22.78 million $37.49 million 0.76 United Maritime Competitors $2.92 billion -$496.50 million 10.57

United Maritime’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than United Maritime. United Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

United Maritime has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Maritime’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Maritime and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime 85.01% 63.95% 27.11% United Maritime Competitors 15.80% 5.10% 6.03%

Dividends

United Maritime pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. United Maritime pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Water transportation” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 23.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. United Maritime is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Maritime and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A United Maritime Competitors 334 1249 1984 54 2.49

As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 20.56%. Given United Maritime’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Maritime has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of United Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About United Maritime

(Get Free Report)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.