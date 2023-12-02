FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $282.54.

FedEx Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $264.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.38. The firm has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

