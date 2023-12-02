Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 639 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.19.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $466.61 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $467.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $403.25 and a 200-day moving average of $385.25. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

