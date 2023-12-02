Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,623 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

