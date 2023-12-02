Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in McKesson by 11.7% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of McKesson by 13.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $464.56 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $476.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $453.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.75.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

