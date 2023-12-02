Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,745 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $353,296,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Shell by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,806.20.

Shell Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

