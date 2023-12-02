Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 46.4% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $285.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.91. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.