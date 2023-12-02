Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 40,602 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,602 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Flex by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 12.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Flex by 320.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLEX. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,037. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.53. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $28.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

