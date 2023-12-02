Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,098,000. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.43.

NYSE NOW opened at $690.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.48, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.62 and a twelve month high of $694.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

