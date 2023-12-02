Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 10,993 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 2.26% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,215 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $521.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $52.58.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.98 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 18.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.