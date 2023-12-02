Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Capital One Financial downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $232.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.13 and its 200-day moving average is $225.37. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

