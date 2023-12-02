Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.29% of Rush Enterprises worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 543.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth $89,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth $110,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 176.4% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Rush Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.