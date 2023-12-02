Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENV. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.57.

ENV opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.45 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the third quarter worth about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 88.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

