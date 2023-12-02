EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SATS. Raymond James reduced their target price on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

EchoStar Stock Performance

SATS opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $944.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $413.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EchoStar by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 531,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EchoStar by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,366,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,289,000 after purchasing an additional 182,601 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EchoStar in the third quarter valued at about $36,090,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in EchoStar by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,457,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 87,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EchoStar by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 317,417 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

