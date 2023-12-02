East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $65.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.96. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,625,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,999,000 after buying an additional 1,584,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,749,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

