Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, December 4th (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 4th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 4th.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 8.8 %

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 20.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 11.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 16.0% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.