Critical Comparison: Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) & Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Heart Test Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical -3,436.98% -72.82% -56.68% Heart Test Laboratories N/A -4,601.51% -173.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Talis Biomedical and Heart Test Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 1 0 0 0 1.00 Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Talis Biomedical presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 36.31%. Heart Test Laboratories has a consensus target price of $3.15, suggesting a potential upside of 1,305.62%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Talis Biomedical.

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Heart Test Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $4.81 million 2.97 -$113.01 million ($41.78) -0.19 Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A -$6.35 million ($0.67) -0.33

Heart Test Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talis Biomedical. Heart Test Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talis Biomedical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Talis Biomedical has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heart Test Laboratories has a beta of 4.43, suggesting that its stock price is 343% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats Talis Biomedical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also develops Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Redwood, California.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

