Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Copart by 83,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after purchasing an additional 994,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Copart by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,692,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,032,000 after purchasing an additional 778,807 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,545,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,459,000 after acquiring an additional 249,345 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRT stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

