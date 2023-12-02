Contrasting Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) and FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP)

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) and FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Norfolk Southern has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTAI Infrastructure has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Norfolk Southern and FTAI Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norfolk Southern $12.32 billion 4.16 $3.27 billion $9.12 24.83 FTAI Infrastructure $261.97 million 1.40 -$153.58 million ($1.92) -1.92

Dividends

Norfolk Southern has higher revenue and earnings than FTAI Infrastructure. FTAI Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norfolk Southern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Norfolk Southern pays an annual dividend of $5.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. FTAI Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Norfolk Southern pays out 59.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FTAI Infrastructure pays out -6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Norfolk Southern has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. FTAI Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Norfolk Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Norfolk Southern shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Norfolk Southern and FTAI Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norfolk Southern 16.96% 22.26% 7.14% FTAI Infrastructure -58.17% -35.29% -7.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Norfolk Southern and FTAI Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norfolk Southern 0 7 14 0 2.67 FTAI Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus price target of $238.80, suggesting a potential upside of 5.44%. Given Norfolk Southern’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Norfolk Southern is more favorable than FTAI Infrastructure.

Summary

Norfolk Southern beats FTAI Infrastructure on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports; provides commuter rail passenger transportation services; and operates an intermodal network. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 19,100 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Norfolk Southern Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates five freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

