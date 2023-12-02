Contrasting Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) & FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) and Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

FinWise Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Bankshares has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of FinWise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of FinWise Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinWise Bancorp 23.47% 13.63% 4.19% Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and Benchmark Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FinWise Bancorp and Benchmark Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinWise Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Benchmark Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

FinWise Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.27%. Given FinWise Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FinWise Bancorp is more favorable than Benchmark Bankshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and Benchmark Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinWise Bancorp $89.74 million 1.65 $25.11 million $1.50 7.90 Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FinWise Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Bankshares.

Summary

FinWise Bancorp beats Benchmark Bankshares on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FinWise Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. The company also provides small business administration, residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial non-real estate loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and cash management and treasury services. The company operates a full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

About Benchmark Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; wealth management services comprising financial solutions, financial and retirement planning, and portfolio management, as well as estate, charitable giving, and trust services; and reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, bill pay, and internet and mobile banking services. Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Kenbridge, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.