ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Stock Performance
CFRX opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $675,812.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.64. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $13.18.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
