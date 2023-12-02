Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Cohu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COHU

Insider Transactions at Cohu

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 2.2% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,357,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,099,000 after buying an additional 29,833 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 277,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 10.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 54,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cohu by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,990,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Stock Performance

NASDAQ COHU opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.57. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.05 million. Cohu had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cohu will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu

(Get Free Report

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.