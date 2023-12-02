Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $2.69 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,106 shares of company stock valued at $63,015,982. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $467.65 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $453.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

