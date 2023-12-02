Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

CLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $818.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.22. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $95.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.91 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 31.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,186,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,215,000 after buying an additional 3,613,155 shares during the last quarter. ECP ControlCo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $13,493,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,082,455 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $6,997,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,089,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,988,000 after buying an additional 1,435,096 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

